Karlie Kloss Went To Taylor Swift’s Nashville Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage)

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift used to be a formidable duo in a girl gang filled with models, singers, and actresses. But for the last year, the two blondes haven’t been seen together, and Karlie wasn’t included in Taylor’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Their lack of public appearances had everyone wondering if Taylor and Karlie called it quits. Karlie countered these rumors in March, when she said the two were still friends and to not believe everything you read.

But many still wondered: would Karlie invite Taylor to her wedding? Why was Karlie hanging out with Harry Styles and Katy Perry? What did that “Swish Swish” caption really mean?

It seems that the two are indeed still friends – or at the very least repaired their damaged relationship. On Saturday night, Karlie was spotted at Taylor’s Nashville concert, singing and dancing near the stage.

LOOK AT HOW PRECIOUS THIS IS Kaitlyn / Nashville (@d0dgedabullet) August 26, 2018

We love a supportive queen filming blank space Kaitlyn / Nashville (@d0dgedabullet) August 26, 2018

