Karlie Kloss admits 'it's been hard' having Ivanka and Jared as family due to their differing politics

It's a good rule of thumb not to talk politics with family. It’s especially true when you are Karlie Kloss and your new in-laws include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

In British Vogue’s August cover story, the model and TV host, who just tied the knot — again! — to longtime love Joshua Kushner admitted that “it’s been hard” having opposing political views with the MAGA-touting White House advisors.

However, Kloss added, “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.” (Last month, Kloss publicly urged support of Planned Parenthood as states rolled back abortion rights under the Trump administration.)

While Trump has been known to comment on Kloss’s Instagram posts, the quartet largely keep their personal relationships out of the spotlight. In fact, Javanka wasn’t even among the guests at the newlywed’s recent second wedding in Wyoming. While the bride and groom yee-hawed it up with guests including Ashton Kutcher and Scooter Braun, Ivanka and Jared skipped the big bash. They made a low-key visit days before the festivities started — then Ivanka posted a photo of them in outdoorsy ensembles while the three-day event took place (perhaps so the public would think they were there, it’s been speculated).

Trump and Jared were reportedly in attendance at Kloss and Josh’s first wedding, which took place in upstate New York last fall.

It’s probably good to keep some distance as the political pair, who have been traveling the globe on behalf of the president, sometimes to a brow-raising degree, are constantly the topic of negative news. The latest is that Congress is investigating their long-discussed use of personal email for official government business (despite Trump’s whole “lock her up” narrative related to Hillary Clinton).

Between that and Trump looking way out of her league at the G20 Summit, #ivankaresign has been trending Tuesday on Twitter.

In Kloss’s Vogue interview, she also talked about converting to Judaism ahead of her first wedding — like Trump did. She also talked about observing Shabbat and disconnecting from the digital world from sunset Friday until nightfall Saturday each week — which Javanka also did, though that presumably ended when they started punching in at the West Wing.

