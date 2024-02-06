Karey Burke, Kathryn Busby, Nicole Clemens Join Peabody Board

Several high-level TV executives have joined the Peabody board.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television; Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz; and Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios, have joined the group’s West Coast board. Also joining the West Coast board is Jamie Waldron, a senior partner at search firm Modern Executive Solutions, former Fremantle executive and CAA agent and graduate of the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications, where the Peabody organization is based. Ali Zelenko, senior vp strategic initiatives at NBC News, has joined the East Coast board.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Additionally, UTA president David Kramer has been elevated to chair of the West Coast board. He takes over the role from Bruce M. Ramer.

The Peabody board of directors is separate from the jury that votes on the annual Peabody Awards and provides counsel and stewardship to the organization and its commitment to spotlighting outstanding storytelling.

“We are thrilled to welcome Karey, Kathryn, Nicole, Jamie, and Ali, a remarkably accomplished group of story developers and media strategists, to the Peabody board of directors,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Alongside the rest of our incredible board members, we know they will leverage their invaluable wisdom and experience to help us champion the powerful stories and emerging voices. We are also grateful for Bruce’s stellar leadership of the West Coast board and look forward to having David guiding us through our next chapter.”

Nominations for the 84th Peabody Awards will be announced in April. Winners will be honored at a ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter