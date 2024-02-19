Karen Huger Says Gizelle Bryant "Has Nothing Going for Her"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Karen tells Candiace Dillard Bassett that Gizelle needs to take jabs to have something to talk about. Start watching Episode 14 now!
Karen tells Candiace Dillard Bassett that Gizelle needs to take jabs to have something to talk about. Start watching Episode 14 now!
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
In a memo sent to his league administrators, one commissioner described reports of the CFP agreeing to or having concluded an extension of the media rights deal with ESPN as “incorrect.”
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
Score big on parkas, puffers, backpacks, boots and more during this limited-time sales bonanza.
It's essentially your civic duty to snap up these sales: Bestselling crystal earrings for only $18 (from $136 — seriously!), plus Serta cooling pillows for $9 each.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave formula.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
From Jennifer Aniston's pimple eraser to Eva Longoria's favorite eye cream, these are the beauty secrets we can afford.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.