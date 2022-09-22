'Kardashians' season premiere reveals first look at Khloé's second baby

The Kardashians on Hulu picked up where we left off for its second season premiere Wednesday, with the family learning that Tristan Thompson got another woman pregnant. However, what the family didn't know at the time was that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan had already done an embryo transfer to have a second baby via surrogacy.

"I don't even want to cry," said Khloé through tears. "Tristan and I are… I don't even know if I want to say 'Tristan and I.' I'm having another baby and obviously it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now because I want to project, I think, my mental wellbeing, as well as the surrogate's and all that but, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

While the episode was incredibly emotional as Khloé struggled to feel excited about welcoming a second baby into the world, ultimately, the premiere ended on a happy note as viewers were given an inside look at Khloé's surrogate giving birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Filmed on Kim Kardashian's iPhone, we were taken into the labor room, where Khloé stood next to her surrogate as the baby was being born and immediately took him into her arms.

Viewers were emotional while watching the birth of Khloé's son, as they took to Twitter Wednesday night saying how beautiful of a moment it was and how excited they were to finally see him for the very first time.