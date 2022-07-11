The Kardashians season 2 trailer: Yes, Pete Davidson DOES want to shower with Kim, thanks for asking

Dearest Kardashian Klan, how can we miss you if you never go away?

It hasn't even been three weeks since the season one finale of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu, and yet we're already being subjected to the first footage of season 2 — which the streamer just announced will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 22.

At least the new teaser answers all of our burning questions about this show. Sorry, I meant "all of our burning question," because there is only one: Will Pete Davidson finally show up on camera? Yes, yes he will. Feel free to skip ahead to the 1:21 second mark:

Hate on Kim K. all you want, but the woman knows how to make a stand-out trailer moment. In fact, she doesn't have to send Hulu executives a holiday card this year, because asking Pete Davidson, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" while cameras were rolling is essentially a Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Eid al-Fitr present all rolled into one.

Other things happen in the trailer as well. Kourtney K. and Travis Barker begin planning their wedding (it's unclear whether his recent health scare will be covered next season); Kylie Jenner gives birth to her second baby; Khloe frets about Blac Chyna's massive lawsuit against the family; and Kendall Jenner does her best to fade into the wallpaper, as per usual.

Just when I thought I was out... Oh, who am I kidding? I was never not going to watch this mess.

The Kardashians season 2 premieres September 22 on Hulu.

