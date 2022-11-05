Kris Jenner's daughters — and pal Melanie Griffith — dressed up as the momager for her birthday

Kris Jenner (with daughters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim in 2019) got quite the birthday tribute. (Photo: REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

Kris Jenner's friends and family celebrated her 67th birthday in the most iconic way: They all showed up to dinner dressed like her.

The star-studded birthday dinner and karaoke night included daughters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, as well as Jenner’s granddaughter North West and Jenner’s longtime pals Melanie Griffith and Faye Resnick.

Khloé, Kylie and Kourtney in momager mode. (Photo: Kris Jenner Instagram)

Khloé rocked a bleached crop. (Photo: Khloé Kardashian Instagram)

Jenner’s daughters — minus Kendall Jenner — and granddaughter wore unforgettable Kris looks and hairstyles from throughout the momager’s life and career. Moments from the celebration were captured on Kim and Khloé’s social media.

"It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and it was dress up as your best Kris,” the Skims founder said via her Instagram story. “Does this one look familiar, guys?” she asked, showing off her blue-green sequined ensemble. “Our Christmas card from 10 years ago! We did that music video in it.”

Kim also posted a TikTok dancing in her party costume.

During her Instagram story, the mom of four showed off her sisters' ensembles. “Look at Khloé, she is exact,” said Kim, filming her younger sister in a platinum blonde wig, rose-patterned dress and black sunglasses.

“Look at Kylie as 1989 Kris Jenner,” Kim added, revealing the youngest Kar-Jenner’s sparkling black dress, red lips and pixie cut wig.

Big sister Kourtney, meanwhile, was the "Thank You Next" Kris, according to Kim. The newlywed wore a pink tracksuit and held a video camera just like her mom in the Ariana Grande music video of the same name. North West, 9, dressed in all black and wore a short black hairstyle to imitate her grandmother.

The Kar-Jenner fam weren’t the only people dressing up like Kris. Jenner’s friend Griffith shared her iconic Kris costume with Instagram. The Working Girl star wore a short black wig, black eyeliner, diamond earrings and a dramatic black top with feathers to complete her look.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRIS!” the Academy Award-nominated actress wrote on social media. “I love you soooo much. Kourtney threw a wonderful birthday dinner with all of Kris’s daughters and BFF’s and to surprise her, we all dressed up as Kris! Here I am glamming and hamming it up on my way to her. Soooooo much fun!”

“Genius,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

“That’s amazing,” wrote Jamie Lee Curtis.

On Nov. 5 (Jenner's actual birthday), Kim posted a special Instagram tribute to her mom.

“Happy Birthday mommy,” she wrote. “We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.”

Khloé also had a special birthday message to her mom on the big day.

"Happy birthday to the most astounding human beings on this planet, my queen, my angel, my mommy, my bestie," she wrote.

"You are so pure, so majestic, made with so much love, made with an unmatched amount of patience and dedication to the ones you love," she continued. "Your capacity for love, understanding, kindness, forgiveness, empathy is seemingly endless. Your nonjudgmental heart is made of solid gold. Words cannot convey how grateful and proud I am to be called your daughter. It is a badge of honor that I wear proudly. Thank you for loving me when I wasn’t so lovable. Thank you for always lifting me up when I’m at my lowest.

"Thank you for being my confidant, my best friend, my partner in crime, my secret keeper, and my forever next door neighbor. Thank you for raising me to have a heart full of respect, gratitude and kindness. Thank you for teaching me to reach for the stars and to never settle for anything less. Thank you for knowing my worth and reminding me of it often. Thank you for believing in me when I don’t always believe myself. Most importantly, thank you for the unconditional love that you show us every single day. Not every daughter can truthfully say her mom is her best friend — I am one of the lucky ones."