'The Kardashians': Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Reacted To Her Hiring A Male Nanny

Dating was a major topic of discussion in the latest episode of "The Kardashians." Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian got into a heated conversation over Tristan Thompson that started when the momager asked her daughter how she will feel once her ex gets a new partner. But Koko wasn't the only one in the hot seat. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick, hilariously weighed in on her dad's dating history, roasting him for dating younger women. But that isn't all that happened in this week’s episode. Kim Kardashian also talked about raising her four kids whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, revealing his reaction when he learned she hired a male nanny.

