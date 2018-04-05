    This Kardashian-West Family Photo Looks Perfect, But It’s A Big Ol’ Mess

    Elyse Wanshel

    Oh, the joys of motherhood.

    Kim Kardashian posted her first-ever photo of her family of five — including their baby girl, Chicago — on Instagram Wednesday. At first glance, it looks like a perfectly nice family photo.

    But, to quote Kardashian’s former fashion muse, the unappreciated philosopher Cher Horowitz from 1995’s “Clueless,” it’s “a full-on Monet.”

    The reality star hinted in her caption on Instagram that the picturesque photo was actually a nightmare to take.

    “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mother of three wrote. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

    On Twitter, the 37-year-old proceeded to point out some photographic evidence of the chaos that came with snapping the pic. For instance, look closely at Kardashian’s 2-year-old son, Saint.

    Kardashian offered some behind-the-scenes insight into how she wrangled him for the photo:

    An eagle-eyed fan also pointed out that North, 4, is standing on her mom’s foot.

    So, we guess in this case, stars really are like us.

