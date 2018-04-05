This Kardashian-West Family Photo Looks Perfect, But It’s A Big Ol’ Mess

Oh, the joys of motherhood.

Kim Kardashian posted her first-ever photo of her family of five — including their baby girl, Chicago — on Instagram Wednesday. At first glance, it looks like a perfectly nice family photo.

But, to quote Kardashian’s former fashion muse, the unappreciated philosopher Cher Horowitz from 1995’s “Clueless,” it’s “a full-on Monet.”

The reality star hinted in her caption on Instagram that the picturesque photo was actually a nightmare to take.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mother of three wrote. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

On Twitter, the 37-year-old proceeded to point out some photographic evidence of the chaos that came with snapping the pic. For instance, look closely at Kardashian’s 2-year-old son, Saint.

Kardashian offered some behind-the-scenes insight into how she wrangled him for the photo:

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

An eagle-eyed fan also pointed out that North, 4, is standing on her mom’s foot.

North standing on Kim’s foot tho not one fuck given https://t.co/kVEOfRzLFY

— champagnemami (@ColdAsKeish) April 5, 2018

So, we guess in this case, stars really are like us.

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Would Have Seven Children

For more celebrity news visit Yahoo View.