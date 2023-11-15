Ahead of 'House of Kardashian,' a look back at all the Kardashian-Jenner TV shows through the years

It’s been 16 years since the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E!, adding a tanker-load of fuel to a reality TV fire that was burning bright and ready to explode.

While becoming one of the longest-running reality series in the U.S. with 20 seasons across 14 years, KUWTK spawned multiple spin-offs and saw many of its main characters — aka the Kardashian-Jenner family — find success in not only TV but other business ventures as well.

But looking beyond KUWTK and their latest family series The Kardashians, which is two years and four seasons into its run on Hulu, there are at least 10 family-related shows living in the annals of TV history that some may or may not remember.

And now, there's a new three-part documentary series called House of Kardashian arriving on Peacock this week. It will use never-before-seen archival footage along with exclusive interviews with family insiders to explore the growth and staying power of the Kardashian dynasty while focusing on the three most powerful members of the family: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

So that makes this the perfect time to take a kwick kruise through this kollection of Kardashian klassics. And keep in mind most of these aired on E!, and were executive produced by a mix of Ryan Seacrest, Kris Jenner and other family members.

Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami

Seasons: 3

Air dates: August 2009 – April 2013

Starred: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian (S1 & 2), Kim Kardashian (S3), Scott Disick

This series marked the first spin-off of KUWTK and started by following Kourtney and Khloé as they opened up a new location of their Dash boutique store in Miami Beach, Fla. Kim stepped in for Khloé in Season 3 due to scheduling conflicts, which naturally changed the name of the show to Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

The supporting cast along the way included family and friends like Rob Kardashian, Kanye West, Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen. Meanwhile, a web series that centered around Kourtney’s former beau and close friend Scott Disick — called Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord — was created during Season 3 and featured him informing viewers on how to “live like a king.”

Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event

Aired: October 2011

Starred: Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner

This special took viewers behind the scenes of Kim’s glamorous wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries, following her down the aisle, through their vows and beyond. Just 22 days after the special premiered and 72 days after the actual event took place, Kim filed for divorce from Humphries, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kourtney and Kim Take New York

Seasons: 2

Air dates: January 2011 – 2012

Starred: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick

This show brought Kourtney (plus Scott) and Kim to New York City to open their third Dash boutique, this time in New York’s SoHo district. Of course, the real drama came with what was happening in their personal lives, which for Kim meant that Season 2 was filmed in the small window in 2011 after her marriage to Humphries, but before she filed for divorce later that year. So needless to say the second season included Humphries, had a heavy focus on the couple’s troubles and premiered to over three million viewers.

Khloé & Lamar

Seasons: 2

Air dates: April 2011 – May 2012

Starred: Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Rob Kardashian, Malika Haqq

Considered the third spin-off of KUWTK, this series followed the lives of then-couple Khloé and NBA player Lamar Odom, as they tried to balance their busy careers with spending quality time together. When the show launched, Odom was playing for the Kardashian hometown Los Angeles Lakers, but Season 2 featured Odom’s trade — and their subsequent move — to Dallas.

The pair met in the fall of 2009 and were married just a few weeks later as part of a KUWTK episode. They were happily married for roughly four years until things began to fall apart in 2013 when Khloé first filed for a divorce that was finalized in 2016.

Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons

Seasons: 1

Air dates: November 2014 – January 2015

Starred: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick

This show found Kourtney (plus Scott) and Khloé in the Hamptons of upstate New York, opening a pop-up version of their Dash boutique on the famous Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. Drama came from things like trying to open a store in a resort area and, of course, their personal relationships with each other and others in their ether.

I Am Cait

Seasons: 2

Air dates: July 2015 – April 2016

Starred: Caitlyn Jenner

This series chronicled the life of Caitlyn Jenner after her gender transition and as she began welcoming the responsibility to educate people. Caitlyn — formerly Bruce Jenner — did that by letting the cameras take a close look at her life and her efforts to find her “new normal," while trying to offer a better understanding of the challenges involved in discovering that.

Kocktails With Khloé

Seasons: 1

Air dates: January 2016 — April 2016

Starred: Khloé Kardashian

Khloé earned her own pop culture–themed variety talk show on the FYI cable channel in early 2016. She tackled buzzy topics of the time surrounding celebrity, fashion and more with the help of guest panels. Some of those included names like Tori Spelling, Scott Disick, RuPaul, Snooki, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Sean Combs, David Arquette, Ross Matthews, JoJo, Vivica A. Fox, Travis Barker, Trey Songz, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Pauly Shore, Cardi B, Tisha Campell-Martin, Holly Robinson Peete, Jamie Kennedy, Shanola Hampton, Lance Bass, Kanye West, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and, of course, a few of her sisters. The series was canceled after one season.

Rob & Chyna

Seasons: 1

Air dates: September 2016 – December 2016

Starred: Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna

This time it was brother Rob Kardashian’s turn to get his own show, which centered around his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna, who was pregnant with his baby at the time. With fatherhood looming and a weight loss plan that he was having trouble sticking to, Rob turned to his future life-partner along with his sisters for advice.

Chyna gave birth to the couple's daughter, Dream Renée, in November of 2016, but their relationship deteriorated the following month, around the same time the show was ending on-air. They had initially earned a second season, but those plans were eventually and indefinitely put on hold following their ugly break-up.

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian

Seasons: 3

Air dates: Jan. 2017 – Aug. 2019

Starred: Khloé Kardashian

This show featured Khloé pulling strings in the fitness world and using her glam-squad connections for the betterment of others: giving two people per episode a “true and total makeover of the exterior and interior.” The goal was to help people take control of their lives and recreate themselves in hopes of gaining more confidence.

Life of Kylie

Seasons: 1

Air dates: Aug. 2017 – Sept. 2017

Starred: Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Featuring Kylie Jenner — along with her good friend at the time Jordyn Woods — this show came as Kylie was just getting started in creating what is now an epic business empire that has her nearly entering billionaire status. Episodes looked at her desire to connect with fans while also revealing how her influence was starting to grow in the world, especially in terms of branding.

Seasons: 1

Air dates: May 2020

Starred: Kirby Jenner

Internet star and performance artist Kirby Jenner gained notoriety through his Instagram account where he poses as Kendall Jenner's fraternal twin via edited photos. Looking to capitalize on any and all things associated with the family, Kendall and Kris Jenner served as executive producers for Kirby’s self-titled parody reality show that premiered on Quibi and was later moved to the Roku Channel. The show featured various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family along with stars like Heidi Klum.

House of Kardashian premieres Thursday, Nov. 16 on Peacock; new episodes of The Kardashians are streaming on Hulu.