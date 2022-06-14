Kardashian-Jenner Family Petitions for Blac Chyna to Pay More Than $390K to Cover Their Legal Fees

Kardashians and Black Chyna

Blac Chyna is being asked to pay the Kardashian-Jenner family over $390,000 in legal fees after losing the defamation case against them last month.

A new petition from the legal team of Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner is asking Chyna, 34, for almost $400,000 to make up for the court costs they say they spent on the defamation case.

The petition, obtained by PEOPLE, shows the grand sum of all legal fees — including jury fees, deposition costs, "models, enlargements, photocopies of exhibits" and more — came out to $391,094.76.

Chyna's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Chyna had sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for intentional interference with her contract at E! in regards to the former reality series Rob & Chyna. Kim was eventually dropped from the suit, before a jury found the Kardashian-Jenner family not guilty of defaming Chyna in May. No monetary damages were awarded to the model.

Following the ruling, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, said she planned to appeal the decision.

"The jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian," Ciani said to The Associated Press. She added that "the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network," and that they would "appeal on the remaining questions."

The Real Blac Chyna star already filed a peremptory challenge against Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory W. Alarcon, alleging unfair treatment in court. The paperwork, obtained by PEOPLE, claimed the judge "exhibited an 'undeniably hostile and extremely biased' attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022."

The defamation case isn't the only legal proceeding that Chyna and her attorney are currently battling against the Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian alleged the model agreed to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him, but has since backed out of the deal, according to court documents obtained to PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Ciani said of the matter: "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media. Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob's testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."

Rob's attorneys did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.