Karan Johar & Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Hindi Remake Of ‘The Intouchables’ Is Moving Forward With Director Collin D’Cunha

EXCLUSIVE: Indian powerhouse producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Karan Johar , who have previously collaborated on movies including lauded drama The Lunchbox and TIFF 2023 title Kill, are moving ahead with their Hindi-language adaptation of French smash Intouchables , by hiring director Collin D’Cunha.

The Indian filmmakers first acquired the remake rights from Gaumont almost a decade ago. The original box office sensation, starring Omar Sy and François Cluzet, saw an aristocrat hire a young man from the projects to be his caregiver after he becomes a quadriplegic from a paragliding accident. The movie spawned a string of remakes, including a Telugu and Tamil version, and a U.S. version starring Kevin Hart.

According to the producers, the Hindi adaptation “aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences”.

The film is part of a larger creative synergy that was announced in May 2023 between Johar’s Dharma Productions and Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Director D’Cunha is in post on Amazon series Call Me Bae, which is also produced by Johar. His movie credits as a first and second AD include hits Sanju, Secret Superstar and PK.

Karan Johar said today: “Working on The Intouchables is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor added: “The Intouchables is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action packed, Kill we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about!”

Director Collin D’Cunha commented: “Directing The Intouchables adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to”.

