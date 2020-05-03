'Real Housewives' alum Kara Keough Bosworth mourns dad weeks after newborn's death: 'Please take care of my son'

Kara Keough Bosworth and brother Shane Keough (pictured with mom Jeana Keough on a past appearance of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen) paid tribute to their late dad, Matt Keough. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Kara Keough Bosworth has suffered another heartbreaking loss.

Just weeks after her newborn son, McCoy, died during childbirth, the daughter of former original Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough is mourning the death of her 64-year-old father, former baseball player Matt Keough. Both Matt and Kara appeared on the Bravo reality series, which premiered in 2006. The Oakland Athletics confirmed their former pitcher and special assistant’s death, but no cause has been publicly cited.

Keough Bosworth, who marked three weeks since the shattering death of her son earlier in the week, paid tribute to her father in an Instagram post featuring a series of family photos. The grieving mom, who has a toddler daughter with former football player Kyle Bosworth, referenced her late baby in the somber message.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” she wrote. “Teach him the circle change-up and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead.”

Real Housewives of O.C. star Vicki Gunvalson was among those sharing condolences.

“Kara, I am so sorry,” the reality star wrote. “There are no words to say, other than you are loved.”

Jeana Keough, who starred on the Bravo series for its first five seasons before returning for guest appearances, had recently divorced after a lengthy separation. She too paid tribute to the former athlete, sharing a caption-free photo from his days pitching for the Oakland A’s.

The former couple’s oldest son, former outfielder Shane Keough, wrote that “it makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you, right there on your shoulders” in his own tribute.

Younger son Colton Keough has not publicly posted about the death, but shared this vintage family photo in January.

