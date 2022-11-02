Kanye ‘Ye’ West Kicked Off Instagram Again After Another Antisemitic Post

Celebrity US Magazine

Breaking it down. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about sex on the first date — and the reasons why it sometimes might be better to hold out. "I've been thinking about this a lot because it speaks so much to power dynamics and sex on the first date is the ultimate example of that,” Ratajkowski, 31, said during the Monday, October 31, episode of her “High Low With EmRata” podcast. “Because you're dealing with gender dynamics in such a specific little vacuum of a moment. I think If you're not ready to be vulnerable, that is a reason not to have sex on the first date." The model explained that even if she isn’t interested in interacting with the person again, she doesn’t enjoy feeling like a goal that’s been met. “I still hate when I feel like there's a part of them that feels like, ‘Yeah, I hit that' kind of vibe,” she shared. “Even if they're not the kind of guy who would say that out loud but you can just feel it. That's a reason not to sleep with a man." Emily Ratajkowski. Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock After calling it quits with Sebastian Bear McClard, her husband of over four years, in July, the England native has gotten candid about her newly single status. On Monday’s podcast episode, she shared her theory on the different types of men she's come across in the dating pool. "There are babies, there are monsters and then there are baby monsters," she claimed. "The babies are the men who need to be tended to and reassured at every turn. The monsters who are like, ‘Sorry that your mom died but want to come over?' And then the third are the worst … and those are the men that I can't handle. They need reassurance, they need to be cradled and suckle at the teat **. But then they're also like, 'Leave me alone though, woman.'" The Gone Girl star, sho seemingly came out as bisexual earlier this month, later revealed that she recently had an interaction with both “a baby” and then a “baby or a baby monster” earlier this week. After filing for divorce from McClard, 35 — with whom she shares 19-month-old son Sylvester — in September, Ratajkowski revealed that while she has yet to join any dating apps, she has been going out “on dates” casually. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper's Bazaar in October. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” One month after the My Body author shared that she's finally open to connecting with a “famous” or “powerful” person for the first time in her life, Us Weekly confirmed that the We Are Your Friends star was getting closer to A-list actor Brad Pitt. “Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us in September of the Fight Club star, 58, and the iCarly alum, noting that their relationship is “in the very early stages” at the moment, “but they like each other and are excited to see where things go.” Later that month, however, Ratajkowski was seen kissing a mystery man during a quiet night out, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The Entourage alum and Bear-McClard — who wed in 2018 — initially split this summer after reports surfaced that the producer had been unfaithful. While he has yet to publicly address the claims, Ratajkowski, for her part, has found a silver lining to the experience of divorce. “[My mom] always romanticized that time in her life [after her divorce from my dad],” Ratajkowski explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “So I’ve expected this decade to be the best decade. Even if I didn’t see it going this way.”