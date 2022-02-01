Kanye West is working with Marilyn Manson 'every day' on 'Donda 2,' collaborator says

Marilyn Manson is working "every day" on Ye's "Donda 2," according to Ye's collaborator Digital Nas.

Manson appeared on Ye's 2021 album "Donda."

The 53-year-old singer has been accused of sexual assault and battery by at least 16 women.

Marilyn Manson has been working closely with Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) on his next album "Donda 2," according to one of the rapper's close collaborators.

Ye's collaborator Digital Nas told Rolling Stone that Manson – who has been accused of sexual assault and battery by at least 16 women — is frequently in the studio working with Ye.

"Every day I go to the studio, Marilyn is in there working on 'Donda 2,'" Nas told the publication.

Nas continued to say that Ye doesn't want Manson to perform "rap beats" on the upcoming album. The rapper has instead asked Manson to bring his own sound to the project.

"He wants Marilyn to play what he makes, and then Ye will take parts of that and sample parts of that and use parts of that like he did [when making] 'Yeezus,'" Nas said. "He has some producers from 'Yeezus' working on 'Donda 2' this time around, Marilyn, me, a bunch of producers from 'Donda 1.'"

Insider has contacted representatives for Ye for comment.

Ye, Marilyn Manson, and Da Baby at a Donda listening party in Chicago.

This isn't the first time that Ye has collaborated with Manson.

Ye received backlash last year for featuring Manson — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — on the song "Jail Pt.2" from his 2021 album "Donda." Manson also appeared at one of Ye's stadium listening parties for the album at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Manson has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women, including his former partner actor Evan Rachel Wood who publicly made allegations against the singer in February 2021.

In an Instagram post, the "Westworld" star accused Manson of "grooming" her as a teenager and "horrifically" abusing her for years.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," she said in a statement posted on Instagram. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

In a new two-part documentary titled "Phoenix Rising," Wood said Mason "essentially raped her" when they filmed a music video together in 2007.

In the documentary, which will premiere in March on HBO, Wood said that filming the video for the 2007 Manson song "Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)" did not happen in the way it was pitched to her.

"We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real," Wood said in the documentary, which is directed by Amy Berg ("West of Memphis").

Manson denied the allegations against him in an Instagram post last year describing them as "horrible distortions of reality."

