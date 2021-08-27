Kanye West Welcomes Accused Rapist Marilyn Manson to ‘Donda’ Listening Party

DONDA_0840 - Credit: Jesse Lirola/BFA

Kanye West brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson at his Donda listening party at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday, August 26th.

For the performance, West built a replica of the house he grew up in on the field. Manson appeared on the porch of the makeshift home alongside West and DaBaby, who has been under fire himself for homophobic remarks he made at a festival earlier this summer. The song that played while the three were on stage was reportedly the one that featured a Jay-Z verse at a previous event in Atlanta, but now features a verse from DaBaby.

Manson is currently facing multiple lawsuits that accuse him of rape, sexual assault and abuse. His accusers include model Ashley Morgan Smithline, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco, his former personal assistant Ashley Walters and a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. Over a dozen women have also alleged sexual impropriety and abuse against Manson (real name Brian Warner), including his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has denied the allegations and in July filed a motion to dismiss Bianco’s lawsuit against him.

DaBaby, meanwhile, has been under fire since making homophobic comments and disparaging remarks about HIV/AIDS victims at Rolling Loud Miami in July. After an outcry from the music industry and being dropped from numerous festivals, DaBaby issued an apology to the LGBTQ+ community on August 2nd only to delete the apology six days later.

