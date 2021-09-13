Kanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West has made his split from Kim Kardashian West Instagram official.

The rapper, 44, has unfollowed the SKIMS founder, 40, on the social media platform. He now follows just 13 accounts and has made his own account private.

Some of the accounts West continues to follow include influencer YesJulz, music artist Justin Laboy, Fashion Nova, rapper Fonz Bentley, and artist Katarina Jebb.

All of them seem to have coordinated with West to feature all-black profile photos, just like the Donda cover art.

Kanye West

Kanye West/instagram

Last month, West released his 10th studio album, Donda. The project includes multiple references to his relationship with his estranged wife, including one song in particular, "Hurricane," which seems to hint that West cheated on Kardashian West after their first two children were born.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

"There were things that happened in their marriage that Kanye regrets. He wasn't always the best husband," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "He knows that he hurt Kim. He will always love her though."

While some of West's lyrics have raised eyebrows, none of them have come as a surprise to Kardashian West, another source told PEOPLE.

Amid the speculation about West's apparent infidelity, the source said that "there were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye has apologized about."

"It was hurtful things that made Kim upset," the insider added. "Kim has had some trust issues. This is partly why their marriage didn't work out."

The source also noted that the reality star knew about the Donda lyrics prior to the album's release.

"Kim was made aware that the lyrics in some of Kanye's new songs were very personal and about their relationship," the source said. "It wasn't a surprise to her."

West and Kardashian West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. This February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from the rapper after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid.

The former couple share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Though an insider told PEOPLE in August that Kardashian West has no plans to call off the split despite a slew of public appearances in support of West's new album Donda, the source says that West still wears his wedding ring "occasionally."