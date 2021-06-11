Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian and Her Family on Twitter as ‘KUWTK’ Finale Aired

Kanye West signaled on social media, amid reports that he’s now dating Irina Shayk, that his time following his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter is over for now. West made headlines when fans noticed that the rapper quietly unfollowed Kardashian and her family on Twitter. The exact moment this happened isn’t clear, but it comes around the same time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale aired. The episode depicted the moment Kardashian decided to divorce him.

Kardashian is still the only person West follows on Instagram, although that could change in the future.

On the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired last night, Kardashian spoke candidly about why her relationship with West wasn’t salvageable.

She started by telling her mom Kris Jenner, who said she was “worried” about Kardashian, that she was working on herself.

“I’m going to a therapist,” Kim said, via People. “Let me work on myself and see where I’m at—and that’s what I'm so excited for, just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness. I know obviously complete bliss is like, not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do, wherever that takes me. I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I'm working on figuring out how to get there. I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible.”

She added that she felt lonely in her marriage to West: “But I don’t have a life to share that with. Like, I do—obviously my kids and everything—but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I’m good?’ I never thought I was lonely...I always thought that’s totally fine [West often being away], I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state. And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that and then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me, and that's not what I want.”

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common,” she continued. “I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day…the little things are what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine—and no one will ever do it like that, I know that, you know what I mean? And I’m grateful for those experiences—but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Kardashian ultimately filed for divorce from West in February.



