Kanye West texts Kim Kardashian saying he'd rather go to jail than wear one of her outfits

On a new episode of The Kardashians , Kim Kardashian laughed over some text messages from her ex-husband, Kanye West .

While in Milan, Italy for a Prada fashion show, Kim read out loud the message from Ye as she shared, "Look what Kanye texted me: No white glasses. Make security wear black gloves. The orange look made me so mad, I would have went to jail before I went out in that. I'll be home for North's game."

When Kim and Kanye were together, Ye was the one who styled almost all of Kim's looks, but Kim was on her own after she filed for a divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

While some may remember when Kanye called Kim telling her her "career is over" when he first saw one of her outfits that he hadn't styled, apparently, the exes are still critiquing each other's 'fits months later.

"We can laugh about things we like or don't like," explained Kim. "No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we're always going to be family and I'll text him back and be, like, 'You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time. So, when you're ready to change your outfit, let me know, and then you can have advice on mine.'"