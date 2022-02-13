Kanye West Targets Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift With Childish Instagram Memes

Victor Boyko/Getty

Last weekend, pop superstar Billie Eilish put a stop to her concert when a female fan appeared unwell. Apparently, the young woman was having trouble breathing, prompting Eilish to secure her an inhaler and make sure she was better before continuing.

“I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,” Eilish said to cheers from the crowd.

The incident prompted TMZ—and a bunch of other publications—to frame this as a dig toward Travis Scott, who did not stop his performance at his Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 of last year when things spun out of control, despite loud pleas from concertgoers and ambulances in the crowd. A crowd crush ultimately resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, with dozens of others hospitalized.

Enter Kanye West, a longtime friend and collaborator of Scott’s—who is currently producing Ye’s upcoming album Donda 2—who posted a message to Instagram demanding that Eilish apologize to Scott for the comment that did not even specifically reference him.

“Come on Billie, we love you,” said Ye. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.” (Scott is still facing a mega-lawsuit on behalf of nearly 400 Astroworld victims asking for billions in damages.)

Ye further threatened to pull out of Coachella, the upcoming California music festival he and Eilish are both headlining, if she fails to apologize. In the comments, Eilish wrote, “literally never said anything about Travis. Was just helping a fan.” (Reminder: Ye is 44 and Eilish is 20.)

Things have gotten even stranger in the past few days, as Ye has taken aim at another of his longtime pals and collaborators, Kid Cudi.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” Ye wrote (and then deleted) on Instagram, adding, “We all speak Billie language now.”

The “you know who” almost certainly refers to Cudi’s good pal Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian (Ye has reported tried to reconcile repeatedly with Kardashian over the last several months, to no avail). Ye’s IG post tagged Kim Kardashian and Davidson’s SNL co-star Michael Che. Like Eilish before him, Cudi responded in the comments, writing, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.”

Not to be outdone, Ye posted a copy of the album art of Kids See Ghosts, the eponymous debut album from Ye and Cudi’s rap group, to IG along with the message: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE GOES IN DEEPER.”

In the same post, he included a famous photo of Ye, Timothee Chalamet, Cudi and Davidson at Cudi’s 35th birthday dinner in New York City, with a big red X over Davidson’s face.

Davidson had previously recounted on The Tonight Show how Ye crashed the dinner, which was initially thought to be for just Davidson and Cudi, moved the group to a private room, and then ordered everything on the menu—sticking Davidson with the bill.

Then, late Saturday night, Ye posted a meme of the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War, depicting a battle between two sides, with himself, Drake, girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future on one side, and Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift on the other. The caption read, “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” referring to Davidson.

One more meme pitted the trio of Ye, Drake and Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J Prince against Cudi and Davidson.

Page Six previously reported, “Kanye West has turned a corner and is allegedly spreading unfounded rumors that Pete Davidson is gay and has AIDS.”

This claim was backed up by DJ Akademiks, who said on Twitch, “Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!”

Mocking Davidson’s appearance is pretty low given that the comedian suffers from Crohn’s disease.

