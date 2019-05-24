Kanye West Shares Touching Story About His Late Mother Donda in David Letterman Interview

Kanye West is honoring his late mother Donda.

In a sneak peek at his upcoming interview on David Letterman‘s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the artist tells a touching story about his mom, who died in 2007 at age 58 of heart disease while suffering multiple post-operative factors after plastic surgery.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life, to have those kids running around that house and being able to go and buy them toys,” says West, 41, who just welcomed his fourth child, son Psalm, with wife Kim Kardashian West, 38.

The camera then pans to Kardashian West in the audience, lovingly watching on.

“I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored,” West continues. “I was very into [contemporary Japanese artist] Takashi Murakami at that time. … So she bought it. She said it kind of feels Takashi Murakami. I was sort of like, ‘I don’t want that, that ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear!’ “

“Then she passed a few weeks after,” he recalls. “I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.”

Kanye opens up to David Letterman like you’ve never seen him on My Next Guest, streaming on @Netflix May 31. pic.twitter.com/44HG9skLXV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2019

West says Donda remains an important part of their lives.

“You know, she’s here with us,” he says. “She’s guiding us.”

In addition to delving into his family history, West will also open up about his mental health in the interview. In a trailer for the episode, West says his bipolar disorder diagnosis can make him act “erratic, as TMZ would put it.”

The upcoming season of Letterman’s Next Guest will also feature interviews with Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates and Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton.

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction launches May 31 on Netflix.