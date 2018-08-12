Kanye West says he 'wasn't given a chance' to answer Jimmy Kimmel's Trump question

Kanye West appeared to be rendered speechless when Jimmy Kimmel asked him whether Donald Trump cared about black people. But he'd like to clarify that, no, he was just giving it some thought!

West's Thursday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live concluded somewhat strangely after Kimmel posed the question: West did not answer, then Kimmel abruptly announced a commercial break. (Trump was into it, though. Always a great sign.)

So on Saturday night, West attempted to clear the air with a few tweets.

SEE ALSO: The unspoken reason people are so upset about Kanye West and Chance the Rapper’s latest political tweets

"On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue," West wrote. "I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.

"The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break," he added.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 11, 2018

West, who also released a new song on Saturday, has caught a lot of well-deserved flack over his fondness for the president. After all, aligning with Trump is an enormous betrayal from the man who defended the black community so boldly during that 2005 Hurricane Katrina telethon.

He still hasn't answered Kimmel's question.