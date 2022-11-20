Kanye West Returns To Twitter, Draws Instant Reactions

Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting this morning a test to see if his account was working. It was and it is, and the test message is drawing mostly positive reviews, with a few “oh no” reactions.

His return comes a day after Twitter renewed the account of former President Donald Trump and a few other controversial figures.

West’s Twitter account was originally locked on Oct. 9 for a violation of the social media platform’s policies, according to the company.

West was locked out in response to a tweet he posted on Saturday, Oct. 8 that said he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The ban followed a similar exile from Instagram.

West largely abandoned Twitter in the preceding weeks, but returned to that service after his Instagram expulsion and posted an old photo of him with Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The caption: “how you gone kick me off Instagram.”

Elon Musk, who was nearing a Twitter deal at the time, tweaked the lion’s tail by posting a reply to that original returns. “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

