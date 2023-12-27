Kanye West’s Real Estate Empire Now A Shadow Of Itself Amid Rumors Of Plan To Build A City In The Middle East

Recent reports have revealed that a number of Kanye West's past real estate purchases have been left to deteriorate.

The rapper owns several properties in the U.S., many of which are either incomplete or seem to have been abandoned.

It comes in the wake of rumors that he plans to build a city in the Middle East and is currently recruiting for various positions within the project.

The Properties In Kanye West's Declining Real Estate

According to the Daily Mail, West's once noteworthy property collection has undergone a noticeable decline.

One such property is the rapper's $1.5 million estate in Los Angeles, acquired with the intention of housing his Donda Academy. Recent images of the piece of real estate showed that it had been left deserted, its surroundings marred by abandoned shopping carts and scattered broken furniture.

Additionally, West seems to have abandoned the single-story house in Hidden Hills, purchased strategically across from his ex, Kim Kardashian, amid their divorce.

Reports also indicate that any construction plans on West's $14 million Wyoming ranch, acquired in 2019, appear to have come to a halt. While some structures from the initial development still stand, they now lie dormant beneath a thick blanket of snow, a shadow of what was once proposed to provide "affordable housing" within the Midwest state.

The same could be said for West's $3 million sprawling ranch in Calabasas, which he bought in hopes that he would help house LA's rampant homeless population in 50-foot "Yecosystems."

Kanye West Allegedly Planning To Build 100,000 Acre City In The Middle East

Due to the state of the properties, one would think that West has given up on his goal of becoming "one of the biggest real estate developers of all time." However, a recent report has suggested that might be far from the truth, as the rapper appears to have plans to build a self-sustaining city halfway across the world.

The proposed piece of real estate has been titled DROAM, as claimed in a post by an X account under the name @unreleased_ye. The project aims to create a 100,000-acre site in the Middle East, although the account did not confirm the exact location.

It further claimed that the development is currently in Phase 1, and West is actively recruiting project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders to participate in birthing his ambitious project.

Netizens Speak On The Rappers Middle East Project

Social media users have speculated that the new project would tragically meet the same fate as his other abandoned projects.

One X user commented, "Dude has like 4 failed property projects going on currently but surely the Middle East one will be the success."

Another person mentioned, "When you have too much money, too many drugs, and nothing better to do, build a city in the Middle East and abandon the project after a few months because it's getting boring and taking too much effort at the same time."

A third X user remarked, "Sure, but he knows a city won't get built in three months, right? That's usually how long his ideas last before he moves on to something else.

Despite the prevailing sentiment suggesting that the project was destined for failure, some individuals threw their support behind the rapper.

"Kanye's got plans for a massive city in the Middle East. Big dreams, big ego," said a fan. Another commented, "Kanye's ambitions seem to know no boundaries; a 100,000-acre city in the Middle East is no small feat. "

Kanye West Pens Apology To The Jewish Community

In the meantime, West recently shocked the world by apologizing to the Jewish community for his anti-Semitic remarks towards them.

Last year, the "Donda" crooner garnered flak for making a post about going "Death Con 3 on Jewish People," which led to him losing millions of dollars in business deals. He was also recently seen going on another rant about Zionists.

In his apology, West said it was not his "intent to hurt or disrespect" the Jewish community with his "unplanned outbursts" and that he "very much regrets any pain" his actions caused.

He added, "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding In the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."