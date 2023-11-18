Kanye West Raps ‘How I’m Antisemitic?’ a Year After Praising Nazis

Kanye-West-new-music - Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine

Following an antisemitic blitz in late 2022, Kanye West returned to radio with new track “Vultures” and appeared to double down on his controversial statements.

The song, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk and Bump J., premiered Friday night on WPWX Power 92 Chicago. More than halfway through the song, West raps, “How I’m antisemitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch.” The track has not yet been officially released on streaming platforms.

More from Rolling Stone

Last year, sources told Rolling Stone that West spoke of his admiration for Hitler during the making of The College Dropout, and tried to use propaganda strategies inspired by the Nazis to boost his own fame. Sources who worked with West claimed he had discussed his admiration for Hitler and what he sees as positive achievements of Nazi Germany for nearly two decades, describing it as a well-known but well-kept secret within the his inner circle.

In October 2022, West showcased his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt along with Candace Owens. The rapper descended into a torrent of antisemitic remarks before he appeared on Alex Jones’ show in early December to praise Nazis and Hitler. “I see good things about Hitler,” West said during the bizarre three-hour interview where he falsely claimed Hitler had invented highways and microphones.

Best of Rolling Stone