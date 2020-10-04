Kanye West says he's 'praying' for the Trumps to recover from COVID-19 'just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden'

Rapper Kanye West, 43, took to Twitter on Saturday to send his best wishes to President Donald Trump and the first lady as they are treated for COVID-19. (Photo: Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Fellow 2020 hopeful Kanye West is sending President Donald Trump his best wishes for a quick recovery from the coronavirus.

The rapper, 43, took to Twitter on Saturday to send a message of support to POTUS, who is currently being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He and first lady Melania Trump, who also contracted the virus, confirmed their diagnoses on Friday.

On Twitter, West sent out a rallying cry encouraging the country to unite, while also claiming he would send the same message of encouragement if it had been his Democrat rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, who were diagnosed.

There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus.



I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19. — ye (@kanyewest) October 3, 2020

West’s message comes amid his own rocky presidential bid.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” he tweeted in July when announcing his bid, adding the hashtag #2020Vision. He has since campaigned a bit, making a stop in South Carolina for a controversial speech in which he grew emotional when discussing abortion.

According to Fox News, West and his running mate, preacher Michelle Tidball, will appear on the ballots in 12 states: Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, Tennessee, Vermont, Mississippi and notable swing states Colorado, Iowa and Minnesota. In August, a poll by Politico and Morning Consult determined that West had 2 percent of the vote. According to a campaign finance report attained by New York Magazine, West has spent nearly $7 million of his own money on his campaign.

In July, West told Forbes that his campaign was intended to bolster Trump’s own reelection efforts. The rapper famously visited Trump in the White House back in 2018, sporting a trademark red “Make America Great Again” hat as he sat in the Oval Office and interacted with reporters before having a closed-door lunch with the president.

"They tried to scare me to not wear this hat," West said at the time, the Associated Press reported. "This hat, it gives me power in a way."

Trump and West previously interacted publicly shortly after the 2016 election, when they appeared together in a photo taken in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

The Kanye-Trump bro hug. It's been quite a morning at Trump Tower

(Thanks @brennawilliams for the assist) pic.twitter.com/h9uS95GO8b — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) December 13, 2016

News of President Trump’s diagnosis sent shock waves through social media earlier this week, with many members of the Hollywood community sharing strong reactions.

