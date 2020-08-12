Kanye West Is Polling at Just 2% With Black Voters

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

Kanye West’s presidential campaign hasn’t made any inroads since a poll last month showed him polling at 2%. According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, the rapper/mogul/presidential candidate is still only at 2% overall and only has 2% of the Black vote well.

By comparison, the “No Opinion” option of the poll has 9%.

The poll also shows that West isn’t having any impact on the race, as Joe Biden’s nine-point lead over President Donald Trump remains the same with or without West in the race.

Last week, West admitted that he entered the race in order to hurt Democratic hopeful Biden’s chance at taking the White House. “I’m not denying it; I just told you,” West said in a text (yes, really) interview with Forbes, which recently spoke with West about a wide range of issues — including his life as an anti-vaxxer and experience with COVID-19.

It’s been a tumultuous month for West. After making his 4th of July declaration, West was somehow polling at 2%. He had a rambling campaign “rally” in South Carolina and managed to drop songs in between his political machinations. Even his pal Elon Musk told him that running for the country’s highest office wasn’t a good idea, and the insane Tesla boss is right. Despite all of this, West nonetheless landed on the ballot in Oklahoma, though he failed in New Jersey and Illinois after submitting invalid signatures.

