Kanye West Name-Drops Taylor Swift in New Song ‘Carnival’

Kanye West has once again name-dropped Taylor Swift in a new song on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s album “Vultures 1,” released on Saturday.

The rapper mentions Swift in the album’s 12th track, titled “Carnival.”

“Why she say she sucked my dick? (Ha) Then she say she ain’t sucked my dick (Ha) / She gon’ take it up the ass (Ha), like a ventriloquist (Ha) / I made six Taylor Swift (Ha) / Since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha) / I’m the new Jesus, bitch (Ha), I turn water to Crist (Ha),” West raps (per Genius).

West also compares himself to controversial figures such as R. Kelly and Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted of sexual assault, as well as Puff Daddy, who was accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits last year.

“Elon, where my rocket ship? / It’s time to go home,” he raps. “They served us the porn (Ha) since the day we was born / Anybody pissed off (Ha), gotta make ’em drink the urine (Ha) / Now I’m Ye Kelly, bitch (Ha), now, I’m Bill Cosby, bitch (Ha) / Now, I’m Puff Daddy rich (Ha), that’s ‘#MeToo me’ rich.”

Swift and West’s tumultuous relationship started when he crashed her 2009 Video Music Awards acceptance speech and declared that Beyoncé “had one of the best videos of all time.” In 2016, West released his song “Famous,” which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

After Swift denied West’s claim that she had consented to the line “I made that bitch famous,” Kim Kardashian, West’s then-wife, leaked a recording of a phone call between West and Swift in which the singer-songwriter seemed to have approved the line. However, the full conversation, which was released in 2020, showed she had not.

At the time, Swift said the longer version that leaked proved that she “was telling the truth the whole time about *that call*.” She added, “You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years.”

Listen to “Carnival” below.

