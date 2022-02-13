Kanye West goes on social media tirade against Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson: 'Always remember West was your biggest W'

Kanye West went on a social media tirade targeting Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson and former friend Kid Cudi. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kanye West is continuing his social media tirade against his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

On Sunday, West took to Instagram to post a flurry of memes, photos and comments targeting Kardashian and Davidson, referring to the Saturday Night Live star as "Skete." His latest post featured a screenshot of trending topics worldwide, with the name "Kanye" coming up first, even over the Super Bowl.

"I didn't wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl, but it happened. The Super Bowl brings families together. For everyone married hold your spouse close. Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them, because there's a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children. I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-yard line," he wrote in all caps, telling Kardashian to "always remember West was your biggest W."

In another post from Sunday, West posted a screenshot from an Instagram Live video on the Calvin Klein account that featured Davidson and rapper Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear. In the second slide, West seemingly posted a screenshot of a text message from Davidson, which appeared to show the comedian saying that "he'd never get in the way of your children." Davidson also wrote that he does "hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends." In response, West captioned the post, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

Another attack on Davidson came when West posted a photo of the comedian from the neck down, dressed in a hoodie, colorful track pants and a T-shirt; Kardashian, who appeared in the original photo holding hands with Davidson, had been cropped out. Referring to Davidson as a "d***head," West wrote, "I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton's ex-boyfriend," referring to Davidson's support of Clinton and the tattoo of her face he got in 2017. West went on to post a screenshot of the tattoo.

Story continues

Kardashian and Davidson aren't the only ones feeling the heat from West's latest social media attacks. On Saturday, West distanced himself from Kid Cudi, a close friend of Davidson, stating in a handwritten note that the rapper will not appear on his upcoming 11th studio album Donda 2, People reported.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who," West wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. "We all speak in Billie language now," he said, referencing his threats to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish didn't apologize for a comment West saw as a criticism of Travis Scott, though Eilish didn't specifically name Scott when she helped a concert-goer struggling during a recent show.

Cudi originally commented on West's Instagram post, which was captured by Comments by Celebs. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother."

Cudi later took to Twitter, writing, "We talked weeks ago about this. You're whack for flipping the script and posting this lie for a look on the internet. You ain't no friend. BYE."

We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 12, 2022

West, who also shared a photo of himself holding up a lined notepad showing the date and the message "My account is not hacked," took a break from his posts to film his Sunday Service in the company of his two oldest children, North and Saint.