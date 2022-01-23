Kanye West Makes Red Carpet Debut with Julia Fox in Matching Denim During Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Kanye West and Julia Fox have made their relationship red carpet official.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper and the Uncut Gems star, 31, attended the KENZO fashion show together as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.

There, the couple sported matching denim ensembles with black gloves. West accessorized his outfit with black boots, while Fox wore large gold jewelry and denim boots to compliment her Schiaparelli attire.

The actress also rocked winged eyeliner and a dark smokey eye as she kept her brunette hair pulled back into a bun.

Sunday's show also marked Bape founder Nigo's official debut as KENZO's creative director after taking over for Felipe Oliveira Baptista.

During the event, West and Fox were reportedly seated next to Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Tyler, the Creator, per Entertainment Tonight.

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

Earlier this month, Fox detailed her romance with the Donda rapper in an essay for Interview magazine, titled "Date Night." She shared that the two had an "instant connection" after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she wrote.

Fox added, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

A source previously told PEOPLE that despite West's new relationship with Fox, "he's still telling people that he wants to have [Kim Kardashian] back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so." Kardashian filed for divorce last year.

Fox's outing with West on Sunday comes about shortly after the actress said she isn't bothered by the chatter surrounding their relationship on Friday's episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

While opening up about how she's evolved from being an "attention seeker" in her younger days, Fox appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning musician.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said. "People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Fox noted that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world." "Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less," she claimed.