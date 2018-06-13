Kanye West Launches New Yeezy Campaign with Nude Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Kanye West continues to find inspiration in his wife Kim Kardashian West.

The rapper, 41, may have just released a new album, YE, but it didn’t stop him from simultaneously working on a new fashion campaign for the latest colorway of his Desert Rat sneakers from his Yeezy line.

On Tuesday, West shared NSFW images on Twitter featuring lookalikes of his wife in several states of undress, including a graphic photo of a model, who was Kardashian West’s doppelganger, completely nude to promote his ‘Super Moon Yellow’ Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers.

Shared with no caption, the photo features the model who looks like Kardashian West posed next to a blonde model and both face the camera wearing only socks and the coveted footwear.

Warning: The images below contain NSFW images.

The photographer for the line, Eli Russell Linnetz, also shared images, including one of the models’ backsides.

Another image features a lookalike of Kourtney Kardashian, with the model sitting down on the floor with long black hair similar to the mother of three’s.

Another image depicts two blonde haired models sitting on the floor with their legs intertwined as they cling together in a hug. The duo look just like West’s reality star partner when she has platinum looks. The following image shows a model bent over while only sporting a pair of gray Yeezy pants.

This isn’t the first time West released a Yeezy line with lookalikes of his wife. In January, Paris Hilton acted as Kardashian West’s clone for the Yeezy season 6 campaign in a series of photographs that recreated the TV reality stars photos in which she posed in Yeezy clothing.

Hilton, 37, tweeted about the experience at the time, writing, “So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign,” while adding a fire emoji.

Kardashian West also enlisted several other Kardashian-lookalikes to reenact paparazzi shots of the star in which she wore West’s Season 6 line.

Several of the clones were Instagram influencers and even friends, such as Jordyn Woods, who frequently spends time with Kardashian West’s little sister, Kylie Jenner.

West and the KKW beauty founder recently celebrated the rapper’s birthday together surrounded by friends and family on Friday.

“Thank you to my wife for throwing me the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party,” West tweeted Monday.