Kanye West, Kit Harrington, and other news you missed this week

Kanye West opened up about being handcuffed and drugged during an involuntary psychiatric hold. Kit Harington checked in to a treatment facility for alcohol and stress. Mandy Moore hiked Mount Everest. R. Kelly was charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse. Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new Batman.











