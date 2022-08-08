Kanye West celebrates Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson breakup with scathing post

Kanye West, pictured last year, has reacted to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's breakup with Pete Davidson. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kanye West is celebrating the end of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson.

On Monday, West returned to social media posting a faux New York Times cover with the headline: "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." Skete, of course, was his nickname for the Saturday Night Live alum, who started dating Kardashian last fall. It was announced Friday that they had broken up.

The subhead for Ye's mock paper said: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." His hot and cold friendship with Cudi soured this year as Cudi's friendship with Davidson was an apparent point of contention. West announced Cudi wouldn't be on his Donda 2 album despite being on Donda last year. "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f****ing dinosaur," Cudi replied.

West and Kardashian separated in January 2021 after six years of marriage and four children. By that point, they had been living separately. The pair known as Kimye remained friendly, with Kardashian attending listening parties for his album, clearly still his muse, recreating their wedding at one point.

In September, she saw Davidson at the Met Gala, and the next month, after she hosted SNL, they started talking and then dating. West didn't do well with that, with his divorce from Kardashian in progress. He felt alienated from his children, he said on social media. He bought the house next door to Kardashian's home, he sent his estranged wife flowers on Valentine's Day, he used social media to attack Davidson and allegedly said that Davidson had AIDS. Kardashian made a public plea for West to stop.

There seemed to be a peace flag at one point, and it didn't stop Kardashian, now legally single, and Davidson from moving forward with their romance, including red carpet appearances and Instagram officialness.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attending the Met Gala in May. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Friday, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed that Kardashian's first post-divorce relationship ended earlier the week. She has been in L.A. while Davidson is working in Australia.

"They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup," an insider said. "There is no drama."

West's social media rants are legendary — as are his feuds. John Legend recently spoke out about their friendship becoming frayed when he didn't back West's failed run for U.S. president.