Kanye West told Kim Kardashian her 'career's over' after 'Marge Simpson' outfit

No sex tape or 72-day marriage brought Kim Kardashian down, but a bad outfit? That's a career killer, according to Kanye West.

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about feeling insecure about her looks following her split from West. In November, the SKIMS founder started dressing herself for the first time in almost a decade — and the rapper had a sharp response.

"I got to a point where I would ask [Kanye] for advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I'm having panic attacks, like, what do I wear?" Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim said she was "so nervous" to choose her own outfit for WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards. She opted for a faux leather look from her SKIMS x Fendi collection, which wasn't "pre-vetted" per usual.

"[Kanye] called me afterwards. He told me my career's over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," Kim revealed.

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards on Nov. 01, 2021. (Photo: Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

Later on in the episode, Kim explained that she had "never really been the visionary" when it came to fashion and that West had a hand in styling everything from her wardrobe, to her hair, to her makeup.

"That's his love language is clothes," she explained. "I always just trusted in him, but it's not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common."

Kim added: "I'm trying to figure out, like, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself? I was always, like, The Kardashians with my sisters and then I was, like, Kimye. Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"

Scott Disick was shocked to hear Kim talk about feeling insecure.

"It's so crazy to me that Kim would ever, ever think or be insecure about her looks because she's maybe the most famous person in the world for being the most beautiful person in the world," he told the camera. "So, kinda cool to know that everybody has their own insecurities sometimes, but at the end of the day, nobody really does it better than her."

Story continues

The Kardashians are release Thursdays at 12 a.m. on Hulu.

Watch Kourtney Kardashian's kids' reactions to finding out about her engagement to Travis Barker:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: