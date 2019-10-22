Kanye West Just Donated $1 Million to Charity for Wife Kim Kardashian’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian West is raving about husband Kanye West‘s thoughtful birthday gift.

After celebrating her 39th birthday on Monday, the reality star shared snippets of her special day to social media — and revealed that West, 42, had donated $1 million to charity in her name as a birthday present.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian West tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

In her tweet, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of a “certificate of donation” that showed West (along with their children North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months) had donated $1 million to criminal justice organizations Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy! pic.twitter.com/chNkyPRQGW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

Kardashian West also posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday, where she shared more details about her “relaxing” birthday.

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday love!” the KKW Beauty mogul wrote. “I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend [with] my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Kim’s 39th Birthday: ‘You’ve Written Your Own Set of Rules’

My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! pic.twitter.com/LPSJ1Ipk5R — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 22, 2019

In honor of her special day, Kardashian West’s famous family members flooded social media with sweet birthday tributes.

Khloé Kardashian, 35, dedicated an extensive slideshow to her sister along with a heartfelt caption.

“It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!!” she began. “There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you.”

“You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love,” the Good American mogul continued. “You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, you leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Had ‘Perfect’ Early Birthday Celebration in Palm Springs with Sisters and Friends

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a photo of the two sisters from one of their famous makeup collaborations.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister,” she captioned the post. “I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched ♥️ i love you in this life and beyond!!”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian West enjoyed a low-key weekend in Palm Springs with her sisters and friends to celebrate her 39th year.

“It was a girls’ trip and just the way she wanted it,” the source said. “On Saturday night, they had a fun birthday dinner. Kim usually doesn’t make a big deal about her birthday, so for her this was perfect.”

According to the insider, the reality star’s husband did not attend the festivities; the rapper was in Jamaica earlier in the weekend and is also preparing for his album release later this week.

“He is very busy right now,” the source added.