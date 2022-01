Health The Conversation

Avoiding or reducing added sugar in your child's diet can be tricky. Andrii Zorii/iStock via Getty Images PlusI remember a decade ago sitting in front of my 9-month-old daughter, who was in her high chair, and trying to spoon-feed her a pureed green vegetable. It didn’t matter if it was peas, green beans or something else, because the outcome was the same: I spooned it into her mouth, and it came right back out. Compare this with feeding her applesauce, for which she would open her mouth after e