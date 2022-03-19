Kanye West will not perform at the Grammys following 'concerning' behavior, says his representative

Kanye West's representative claims he is banned from performing at the Grammys due to his recent controversial behavior towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images)

Kanye West reportedly won’t be allowed to perform at the Grammys after spending weeks posting about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian ’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson online.

According to Variety , a representative for the Donda artist — who recently changed his name to Ye — confirmed that a March 18 report from The Blast about West no longer being allowed to perform at the awards show was accurate. The Blast had said that West insiders shared that the decision regarding his performance was made due to his recent bout of “concerning online behavior.”

West is up for five Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Rap Song of the Year. He was not listed in the first round of performers , which include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. The Grammys are scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on April 3.

The “Praise God” rapper has been accused of harassment in recent weeks due to multiple social media posts mocking Saturday Night Live star Davidson, who began dating Kardashian last October. In addition to his social posts, he also shared a music video for his song “Eazy,” in which he kidnaps and murders a claymation character based on Davidson .

Earlier this week, West was suspended from Meta platforms for 24 hours for violating their policy on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

West’s behavior was the subject of a recent episode of Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show, in which he criticized the artist for harassing his ex-wife. Noah’s own mother survived after being shot in the head by her abusive ex-husband .

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous, because of the way she dresses, because she appropriates Black culture, because she tells women they're lazy ... Whatever — you hate her. But what she's going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said. "People always say that phrase to women: 'Why didn't you leave?' ... Because a lot of women realize, when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier."

Yahoo has reached out to representatives for the Recording Academy and West for comment.