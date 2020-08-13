Kanye West Gets His First Gospel Music Nominations, as Dove Awards Nods Are Led by For King & Country

The Gospel Music Association announced the nominations for the 51st annual Dove Awards Thursday, and the band For King & Country and Christian rock singer Zach Williams garnered the most. Destined to get at least as much attention, though, were three nods for first-time nominee Kanye West.

The presidential candidate’s first full entry into the Christian music realm, “Jesus Is King,” was nominated for rap/hip-hop album of the year. An album by his Sunday Service Choir, “Jesus Is Born,” got a nod for traditional gospel album of the year, with West picking up a nomination as one of its producers. West’s third nomination was for “Follow God: for rap/hip-hop recorded song of the year.

Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds have four nominations apiece.

For King & Country has either six nominations or five, depending on who’s doing the counting and how. The GMA tallied five nominations for the group as artists: artist of the year, contemporary Christian artist of the year, pop/contemporary song (“Burn the Ships”), Spanish-language recorded song (“Solo Dios Sabe”) and short form video (“God Only Knows”). However, the group’s publicist adds a sixth to their total this year, pointing out that the group’s members are credited writers on “Burn the Ships,” which is nominated for song of the year, even if their credits are as individuals and not under the group banner.

Williams will compete against the group for artist of the year and contemporary Christian artist of the year. His other three nominations came for songwriter of the year, song of the year (“Rescue Story”) and pop/contemporary album (for the album also titled “Rescue Story”). There’s also a sixth Williams-affiliated nomination: The “Rescue Story” album got a nod for recorded music packaging of the year, although he is not an official nominee for that.

The artist of the year category has Williams and For King & Country facing off against one of Christian music’s superstars, Lauren Daigle, who did not release a new album this cycle, along with Hillsong Worship and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The two leading nominees have a rich recent track record of winning awards here and elsewhere. For King & Country has previously won five Dove Awards, along with four Grammys. Zach Williams, whose rise has been more recent (he won best new artist in 2017), has two Doves and a single Grammy so far.

Kanye was not the only largely secular artist getting his first Dove Awards nominations. Disco queen Gloria Gaynor is up for two, contending for album of the year and recorded song of the year in the bluegrass/country/roots category for her “Testimony” project.

Nominations were announced Thursday on several of SirusXM/Pandora’s faith-based channels. The awards show will air Oct. 30 on Trinity Broadcasting Network. Reps said that in lieu of the usual live awards telecast, “the show will be a variety of unique pre-recorded performances and acceptance speeches,” with more information in the coming weeks.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

Lauren Daigle

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Zach Williams

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Almost Home” (songwriters) Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Ben Glover, Mike Scheuchzer, Nathan Cochran (publishers) 9t One Songs, Ariose Music, So Sappy Music, Tunes of Mercyme

“Burn The Ships” (songwriters) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Matt Hales, Seth Mosley (publishers) CentricSongs, Kilns Music, Method of the Madness, Shankle Songs, Shaun Shaenkle Pub Designee, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., WC Music Group

“Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus) (songwriters) Desmond Davis, Donald Lawrence, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge (publishing) QW Publishing, Williams Stokes Publishing House and Primary Wave Bears, Shonnamacmusic, ROB BASS INC, Desmond Davis Designee

“Dead Man Walking” (songwriters) Emily Weisband, Jeremy Camp, Jordan Sapp (publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, Only In You Publishing, Songs By J Sapp

“Holy Water” (songwriters) Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Marin Cash, Scott Cash (publishers) Andrew Bergthold Designee, Capitol CMG Genesis, We The Kingdom ASCAP Designee, We The Kingdom Music