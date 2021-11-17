Kanye West and Drake Squash Beef, Share Posts From Rapper’s Toronto Mansion

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The latest chapter in the Kanye West and Drake beef has come to an end.

Both rappers took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce their reconciliation, as Ye posted a picture of the two together. Drake and Kanye then followed it up with a video of Dave Chappelle speaking inside the Certified Lover Boy’s Toronto mansion about the two artist’s putting their differences aside. “Make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation,” Chappelle can be heard saying in a clip Ye posted to his IG Stories.

BREAKING: Kanye West (who never posts Instagram stories) posts a story with Dave Chappelle & Drake inside Drake’s house. Ending the beef? pic.twitter.com/4v1UM0hcjQ — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 17, 2021

J. Prince spoke about the meeting on social media and seemingly announced that the two rappers will be performing next month at a Free Larry Hoover Concert. “What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9. Free Larry Hoover Concert,” he wrote.

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

This comes just a week after J. Prince shared a video of Kanye extending an olive branch to Drake in the form of the same concert request. After saying that it’s time he and Drake put their “ongoing back and forth” to rest, Kanye asked Drake to join forces to help to try to free Hoover.

“I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye said at the time. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

In more tweets, J. Prince added context to the message.

“So I met with @kanyewest to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” J. Prince wrote. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

In light of them settling their issues, head here and here to read up on the history around Drake and Kanye’s complicated relationship.

