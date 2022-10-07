Kanye West defends pro-life stance and slams media for trying 'to kill us': 'It's a genocide of the Black race'

Following a whirlwind week of backlash from wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, Kanye West sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday, wearing a picture of an ultrasound emblazoned around his neck to show his stance on anti-abortion.

"It's a photograph of a baby's ultrasound," explained the rapper to Tucker Carlson. "It just represents life. I'm pro-life."

West went on to share, "I don't care about people's responses, but I care about the fact that there are more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50% of Black death in America is abortion. So I really don't care about people's response to that. I perform for an audience of one and that is God."

Later in the interview, West went on to condemn the media for contributing to Black deaths by saying that "the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it's actually unhealthy."

"It's actually clinically unhealthy," said West. "And for people to promote that, it's demonic." Carlson asked West why he thinks the media wants to promote being unhealthy, to which the rapper boldly responded, "It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."

KANYE WEST: I don't care about people's responses. I care about the fact that there's more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point, that 50% of Black death in America is abortion. So I really don't care about people's responses. I perform for an audience of one, and that's God.

KANYE WEST: It's actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to go-- to promote that, it's demonic.

KANYE WEST: It's a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can.

