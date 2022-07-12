Kanye West Could Be Opening Physical Retail Stores for YEEZY

Kanye West might have plans to open physical retail stores for YEEZY, as suggested by new trademark filings for YZYSPLY.

According to TMZ, Ye's company Mascotte Holdings Inc. noted in the trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 29 that it is planning to expand YZYSPLY from “online ordering services” and “online retail store services” to physical “retail stores” and “retail store services." The documents also state that the brand will focus on clothing and accessories ranging from lingerie and T-shirts to footwear and hats, covering categories including innerwear, outerwear, sleepwear, swimwear and more.

Nothing has been confirmed as of writing. However, the new trademark filings hint that Ye has plans to expand his YEEZY empire, beyond his ongoing partnerships with Gap and adidas.

Stay tuned as we learn more.