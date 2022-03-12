Kanye West has a date night with Chaney Jones on the same day Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson

Kanye West was spotted out with Chaney Jones on the same night his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian posted photos with Pete Davidson. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kanye West is taking his relationship with Chaney Jones public.

On Friday, March 11, the rapper, 44, was spotted out with the model, 24, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the two sat in the crowd to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards. The duo was captured getting close in photos and videos from the event.

Jones has gained attention on social media for bearing a resemblance to West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who was recently declared “legally single” by the court as their divore proceedings move forward. Kardashian, who is next set to star in a Hulu reality series with her sisters, posted photos of herself and new boyfriend Pete Davidson to Instagram the same night as West’s date with Jones. It marks the first time the couple went social media official.

West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has come under fire in recent weeks for his comments about Kardashian and Davidson. In a recent music video for his song “Eazy,” West’s character buries a claymation version of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

In a text West posted in a since-deleted Instagram that was allegedly sent by Kardashian, the SKIMS founder wrote, "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault."

Kanye West and Chaney Jones at the Lakers basketball game last night 🏀



Video: @angellachoe pic.twitter.com/A77dOgPBzv — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) March 12, 2022

The "Praise God" artist captioned the post in which he shared the message, "Upon my wife's request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I'm going to handle the situation myself."

Following the end of his marriage to Kardashian in 2021, West dated Julia Fox, star of Uncut Gems. Their whirlwind romance, which began on New Year’s Eve of 2021, ended in February.

In a since-removed Instagram Story, Fox wrote of the relationship, "The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a place by myself but it’s NOT TRUE. Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man."