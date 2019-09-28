    Kanye West causes chaos in Detroit with mysterious 'Jesus Is King' event, last-minute Sunday Service

    Kanye West is keeping people guessing in Detroit. (Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images)

    Kanye West spent the day that he was scheduled to release his ninth album, Jesus Is King, in Detroit.

    While the album had been delayed in the past and it was reportedly not ready again, fans showed up in droves for an event called “Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience” set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Fox Theatre, even though it was unclear if West himself would appear or if his album would be unveiled.

    Free tickets to the mysterious show were snapped up within minutes of becoming available, solely via Ticketmaster, which was just three hours before doors opened at the venue. If it sounds like a rush, it was, because people at the venue didn’t know about the show until Friday. A theater representative told Rolling Stone that the staff had only “vague details” of what was going to happen, but they suspected it would be a “movie thing.”

    “We usually don’t [book any events day-of], but it’s Kanye West, he can get away with anything,” the rep said.

    Attendees were told that they’d be required to lock up their phones during the event. But they shared their excitement for... something just before the big reveal.

    Several people were offering to sell their tickets.

    Even those watching from afar were keeping an eye on the situation and speculated the album would drop after the Jesus Is King event ended.

    Earlier in the day, West hosted a Sunday Service event for 6,000 people, who were among the lucky ones to secure the free tickets scooped up in minutes, at the city’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. Some of those fans, from as far away as San Francisco and Canada, waited in line beginning at 5:30 a.m. for the noon gathering.

    Kanye West had a packed Sunday Service in Detroit. (Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

    The usual singing and dancing didn’t get underway until 1:40 p.m., according to the Free Press.

    Kardashian shared snapshots of her and West’s daughter North, 6, belting out some of the songs.

    Kanye West's daughter North sings at his Sunday Service event. (Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

    She sang along to thousands of singers from both Motor City and West’s hometown of Chicago who he had bused in just for his service.

    Kardashian’s snapshots showed the couple’s 3-year-old son Saint was there, too.

    (Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)

    The manager of the amphitheatre, Shahida Mausi, told the Free Press that her team had first heard from West’s team on Monday. They then scrambled to prepare for his appearance, because the venue had already been closed for the season.

