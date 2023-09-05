Kanye West, Bianca Censori Under Investigation After The Rapper Was Caught With His Pants Down In Italy

MEGA

Yeezy founder Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori are reportedly under police investigation after being photographed in a seemingly lewd act while in Italy on vacation.

The duo were caught on camera with the rapper's pants down, exposing his butt, and Censori's head nestled in his lap. This caused severe backlash online, adding to their already controversial stay in the country.

West and Censori have reportedly been banned from using the water taxi service in Venice, and the driver of the boat they boarded has now been identified and will be questioned as a part of the police investigation.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Under Police Investigation

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West and his wife, Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, are under investigation after being photographed in a compromising situation while boarding a water taxi in Venice, Italy.

On August 28, shocking images of West and Censori with the rapper's derriere exposed began to circulate online. The photos showed the couple on a boat in the middle of what seemed to be an amorous and lewd act.

Censori was on her knees in front of West with her head nestled in his lap, while the rapper had his hands on the back of her head and his pants slightly pulled down.

The photo caused severe backlash online from locals and fans, leading to calls for their arrest and even deportation.

The Police 'Have Received Complaints From People Who Witnessed It'

According to a police source who spoke with the Daily Mail, West and Censori's actions have led to a barrage of complaints from people who feel the duo crossed the line.

The news outlet also reports that the water taxi driver has been identified and is expected to be questioned over the next couple of days.

"There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished. The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe," A Venice police source said.

They continued, "You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well."

The police source also added that photos shared online proved without a doubt that West and Censori were involved in "a state of intimacy."

"The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies," they said.

Per the police source, the couple is being investigated for "acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction."

The Couple Showed A 'Lack Of Respect For Venice'

A Venetian councilor for public security, identified as Elisabetta Pesce, also spoke with the news outlet and slammed Censori and West for disrespecting the famous city with their actions.

She said, "Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world."

An insider in close contact with the city's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, also shared with the Daily Mail that West and Censori's "behaviour will be discussed" during an upcoming monthly meeting on public security.

They stated, "Venice is famous for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we expect tourists to maintain a respectable level of decency when visiting. These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it."

"We can only hope that the prosecutor imposes a fine and then the couple will think long and hard about their behaviour if they return to Venice in the future," the source concluded.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Banned From Using Water Taxi

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that owns the water taxi West and Censori were photographed in, has reportedly banned the couple from using their service following the scandalous photos shared online.

In a statement to Daily Mail Australia, they condemned the duo's actions and stated that the boat driver had no idea what was happening because he had to pay attention to the traffic.

"On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority," their statement read.

They noted that they "completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour" and that West and Censori will "no longer be welcome on board our company's boats."