Kanye West 'Just Likes to Sleep on Vacay' But Kim Kardashian Made Him Pose for a Sexy Beach Pic

There’s a reason you never see any photos of Kanye West out with his family during one of their vacations and it’s not because he wants some privacy. He just prefers to be sleeping. But social media lover Kim Kardashian West managed to pry the rapper from his bed for a quick photo during one of the West family’s recent trips.

Kardashian West sat on the edge of West’s lap as he lounged in a beach chair by the ocean wearing a t-shirt, shorts and the same pair of Yeezy slides he wore to rapper 2 Chainz’s wedding last weekend. The KKW Beauty mogul showed off her toned abs in a strapless black bikini with high-cut bottoms for the shot.

“On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic,” Kardashian West captioned the photo.

Kardashian West has been showing plenty of skin on the beach recently in an assortment of sexy swimsuits.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

For a beach photo shoot with her friends in Miami, the mother of three was seen wearing a neon pink thong bathing suit that completely revealed her butt cheeks.

The next day, Kardashian West headed to the beach for another photo shoot with friend Larsa Pippen wearing matching metallic swimsuits with high-cut designs that celebrated their famed derrieres.

Kardashian West joked about the pair needing to do some quick adjustments to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions as they prepped to pose.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Every Outfit Kim Kardashian Has Worn as an A-List Wedding Guest

“Best friends that pick wedgies together stay besties for life! ?]]>🤑