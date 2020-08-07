Kanye West Admits Presidential Campaign Aims to Hurt Biden’s Prospects

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

After weeks of speculation, Kanye West finally admitted that throwing his name (and probably reputation as well) into the presidential campaign was an attempt to hurt presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s chances at winning.

“I’m not denying it; I just told you,” West said in a text (yes, really) interview with Forbes, which recently spoke with West about a wide range of issues, including saying that he’s an anti-vaxxer and had COVID-19.

As for today, asked by the publication if he knew that it wasn’t possible that he’d be able to take home the 270 electoral votes necessary to capture the White House, West replied, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

West admitted that he’s still chummy with the Trump White House, telling Forbes that he’s “designing a school within the next month” and that “I’m meeting with Betsy DeVos about the post-Covid curriculum.” Yikes.

West said that instead of running for president, he was “walking . . . to win.”

It’s been a tumultuous past few weeks for the rapper/mogul/presidential nominee. After making his 4th of July declaration, West was somehow polling at 2%. He had a rambling campaign “rally” in South Carolina and has dropping songs somehow in between all of this. Even his pal Elon Musk told him that this wasn’t a good idea. And the Tesla boss is right.

Despite all of this, somehow West landed on the ballot in Oklahoma, though he failed in New Jersey apparently to some nefarious issues.

Earlier in the week, VICE reported that Republican operatives were assisting West in his campaign. Now we know why.

