Kanye’s Christmas Gift for Kim Kardashian Was Reportedly a $14 Million Condo in Miami

Though I eventually decided against it, I did briefly entertain the thought of picking up a home worth $14 million as a little gift to myself this year. A profound lack of $14 million, however, ultimately stalled my plans. Such was not the fate for a similarly priced gift for Kim Kardashian.

As claimed by TMZ Friday in a bizarrely hyper-serious fashion, Kanye West reportedly surprised Kim Kardashian this week with word that he had secured a "mega-unit" in an exclusive Miami Beach condo building. In an apparent nod to the exclusivity of the property, TMZ referred to the building as the "Billionaire Beach Bunker."

Kanye got a $14M Miami Beach condo for Kim as a Christmas present. It has 4,700 square feet with 4 bathrooms, 5 1/2 baths and an insanely large terrace. The building is tricked out with a gym, pool and spa. (and it's on the beach). 🏖 https://t.co/ac3pVZirPb pic.twitter.com/qLwJPrhFPk — KANYESTATION (@kanyestation) December 28, 2018

The 4,700 square feet right-on-the-beach space has 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, and a fittingly massive terrace. The deal is expected to be finalized in January. Per a separate report from Page Six, the building itself also includes units owned by lead Goldman Sachs chairperson Lloyd Blankfein and Citadel founder Kenneth Griffin. Of course, both West and Kardashian have been known to frequent the general Miami area by way of Art Basel and Dash history.

Also this week, the two celebrated the holidays with a snow-drenched bash at their fulltime California residence. Guests included Dave Chappelle, Paris Hilton, John Legend, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

Thanks to the powers of the Spaghetti Boys, this also happened at the party:

