Kansas City Shooting Reported After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Victory Parade Ends, Several Injured

The Kansas City Police Department reported that shots were fired by Union Station Wednesday afternoon following the conclusion of the Chiefs’ victory parade, which had culminated in a highly-attended rally for fans held directly across the street in the downtown area.

KCPD states that two armed individuals have been detained and are being held in custody. A spokesperson for the police department informed the Kansas City Star that an unspecified number of people had been struck during the shooting. No deaths have been reported.

“At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” said Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

KCPD first reported the shooting on social media at around 2 p.m. local time, informing civilians to vacate the area. Authorities also shared that they had worked to clear Union Station before releasing individuals still inside the building. Along with several other downtown businesses and streets, Union Station had shuttered operations on Tuesday evening in preparation for the parade, with plans to reopen to the public at 4 p.m.

Witnesses to the shooting were asked to convene at the southwest corner of Pershing and Main, which had served as a border to the area designated for the Kansas City Chiefs event just hours earlier.

The Super Bowl victory parade had kicked off at 11 a.m. about two miles north of Union Station, with the organization making its way down the road for a rally that began at approximately 12:45 p.m. Reports indicate that the event had wrapped before the shooting occurred, though many fans were still in the area.

