Kansas City Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting Victim, Remembered As “Amazing Woman”

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a DJ at Kansas City’s KKFI radio station, died Wednesday after a shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade. A total of 21 others were wounded, including three Lopez-Galvan family members. The mother of two was in her mid-40s.

The host of KKFI’s Taste of Tejano was one of hundreds of thousands who attended the rally in the city celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win when multiple gunmen opened fire. Three people have been detained and are under investigation.

Lopez-Galvan’s devastated family remembered her as an “amazing woman.”

“She was so well loved in the Kansas City community,” said her niece, Deadline’s social media manager Natalie Sitek, adding that he aunt DJ’d for many weddings, quinceañeras, and events.

“She lit up any room she walked into,” Sitek continued. “She brought joy to all those around her. She was always the life of the party.”

Lopez-Galvan was also a big supporter of local sports teams.

“She loved to cheer on the Bishop Miege Stags, where she attended high school and her children attended,” Sitek said. “And she, of course, was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

It was Lopez-Galvan’s love for the Chiefs that brought her to the victory parade Wednesday.

“What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned into a tragedy as we lost a beautiful soul to another senseless act of gun violence,” Sitek said. “She will be missed dearly.”

Sitek’s three cousins injured in the shooting are expected to recover.

The radio station also put out a statement after the shooting, saying its “hearts and prayers are with her family,” and that the “senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC community.”

