Kane Brown Mourns Death of His Drummer Killed in Car Accident: 'I Know U Will Be Watching Over Us'

Kenny Dixon, the longtime drummer for country star Kane Brown, was killed in a car accident on Saturday night. He was 27.

The band confirmed the tragic news in a message shared with WSB-TV Atlanta on Sunday. At present, it is not known where the accident took place.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the statement began. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Dixon’s fiancé, Sarah Hendrick — whom he wed on Nov. 30 — also spoke out about the news of his death.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” she captioned of a gallery of images depicting their young son, Levi. “I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now. Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”

Brown paid tribute to his musical colleague and friend in an emotional Instagram post shared on Sunday afternoon.

“Love you so much dude!!!” he began. “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when no body else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy 🔥 I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

